ANN ARBOR, Mich. --- It's been much of the same for Michigan football so far on Saturday, blowing out another inferior non-conference opponent in the first half. A.J. Henning, Brad Robbins, Jay Harbaugh, and the special teams crew added some spice to the strong opening for U-M. While Blake Corum broke his career-high in touchdowns in one half, the offense was a benefactor of excellent field position by the defense forcing turnovers, a blocked punt, and consistently good returns from Henning. Here are three takeaways from the first half.





Jay Harbaugh, take a bow

Last name or not, Jay Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh's son and Michigan's special teams coordinator put on a clinic in the first half. Henning returned a punt for a touchdown, Caden Kolesar blocked a punt, Brad Robbins pinned a punt inside the 10-yard line and two inside the 20, and the kickoff coverage was pristine. It doesn't get any better than that for one-half of special teams statistics. The unit is loosely responsible for two touchdowns -- Henning's return and the blocked punt allowed the offense to start its drive in the red zone. So far, so good for the younger Harbaugh's unit.



Blake Corum quietly broke a career-high in one half

Despite only nine carries, junior running back Blake Corum had four rushing touchdowns in the first half, breaking his previous career-high of three in a game. Corum totaled 47 yards, averaging five yards per carry, with his longest run going for 20 yards and a touchdown. His three other scores came at the one-yard line with the offense in a goal-line set.

Michigan's defense controls game without flashy numbers