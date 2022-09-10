Halftime reactions: J.J. McCarthy puts on a show against Hawaii
Michigan football is rolling over Hawaii after one half.
The Wolverines entered the locker room at halftime with a 42-0 lead, largely thanks to J.J. McCarthy's performance in his first start at quarterback.
What did we learn most about U-M's performance after one half?
J.J. McCarthy is everything Michigan needs
It doesn't get much better than McCarthy's first-half performance against Hawaii.
In his debut as Michigan's starting quarterback, the sophomore went 11-of-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns, plus 16 rushing yards on just one carry.
All but one of McCarthy's drives ended in a touchdown on Saturday night. In eight total drives this season, seven have ended in a touchdown when McCarthy is at quarterback.
After years of mediocre quarterback play, McCarthy is everything Michigan needs.
Jaylen Harrell is quickly showing he's Michigan's most improved defender
Defensive end Jaylen Harrell continues to show out for the Wolverines in 2022.
The junior only had one tackle in the box score, but a QB hit, a pass deflection, and how he disrupted Hawaii's offense made him stand out as the team's most impactful defender through one half.
Michigan has a deep rotation of defensive ends. Harrell and senior captain Mike Morris might be their best every-down edge players.
Donovan Edwards is a multi-dimensional playmaker
Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards had a highlight reel 33-yard catch that left the offense at the one-yard line.
A play later, he scored.
In one half, as a backup to junior Blake Corum, Edwards had a 25-yard run, a 33-yard catch, and a touchdown.
To have that sort of production on only four touches is remarkable and a showcase of the type of weapon Edwards can be for Michigan when utilized in various ways.
Plus, that chemistry with McCarthy is evident. The duo came to Ann Arbor as part of the 2021 recruiting class.
Talk about an early impact.
