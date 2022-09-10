Michigan football is rolling over Hawaii after one half. The Wolverines entered the locker room at halftime with a 42-0 lead, largely thanks to J.J. McCarthy's performance in his first start at quarterback. What did we learn most about U-M's performance after one half?

J.J. McCarthy is everything Michigan needs

It doesn't get much better than McCarthy's first-half performance against Hawaii. In his debut as Michigan's starting quarterback, the sophomore went 11-of-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns, plus 16 rushing yards on just one carry. All but one of McCarthy's drives ended in a touchdown on Saturday night. In eight total drives this season, seven have ended in a touchdown when McCarthy is at quarterback. After years of mediocre quarterback play, McCarthy is everything Michigan needs.

Jaylen Harrell is quickly showing he's Michigan's most improved defender

Defensive end Jaylen Harrell continues to show out for the Wolverines in 2022. The junior only had one tackle in the box score, but a QB hit, a pass deflection, and how he disrupted Hawaii's offense made him stand out as the team's most impactful defender through one half. Michigan has a deep rotation of defensive ends. Harrell and senior captain Mike Morris might be their best every-down edge players.

Donovan Edwards is a multi-dimensional playmaker