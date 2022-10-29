It's closer than many expected the score to be but the Michigan football program holds a lead over Michigan State in the first half, albeit a tight one. Thanks to two big stops on fourth down, the Wolverines' defense has helped hold the Spartans to only 7 points. The Wolverines have squandered a few opportunities to put six points on the board and settle for field goals. Below are quick reactions heading into the half.

1. Michigan State's deep ball is a concern, is Keon Coleman's production sustainable?

104 yards on four catches isn't an ideal statline for the Michigan defense that has done a pretty good job of stopping the pass this season. Keon Coleman has done an excellent job tracking the ball and coming down with it on multiple occasions on Saturday. This is where the majority of the MSU offense has come from. Is it sustainable? Let's see what adjustments Jesse Minter and the defense make at the half. MSU's throw it deep and hope a receiver comes down with the catch strategy has worked well for two years now and it starts with the likes of Coleman and Jayden Reed.

2. Defense got stops when it mattered

You can question what Michigan State was doing on the fourth-and-one play in the red zone but the defense still has to make plays when it counts. Both times MSU faced a fourth down, it stonewalled the Spartans. Again, the above point is a legitimate concern but it seems to be the only way the Spartans are actually moving the ball in the first half.

3. J.J. McCarthy has the goods to lead the team to victory