It hasn't been easy for Michigan football on the road in Bloomington against Indiana. The Wolverines are tied up with the Hoosiers at halftime after both teams went back and forth throughout the first half. Each team blocked a field goal nearing the conclusion of the second quarter, keeping the game knotted up at 10-10. Here are three halftime reactions from the Big Ten matchup.

Indiana's offensive counters are working

Indiana isn't more talented than Michigan, but the offensive scheme is doing enough to compensate. Utilizing a ton of tempo, the Hoosiers are forcing U-M, who mixes in subs defensively, to make plays with a quick turnaround on the next snap. While running the offense at a fast pace, Indiana QB Connor Bazelak is benefiting from bunch sets that are causing Wolverine defenders to miss assignments and get lost in either man or zone. Bazelak is rolling towards his throwing arm a bunch, too, which is getting him away from pressure, where he's found wideouts underneath on various patterns, mostly crossing either underneath or in the middle. Michigan will need to counter but will need guys like DJ Turner and Junior Colson to play better in the second half.

Michigan needs to capitalize on turnover-worthy throws

We knew Bazelak would throw the ball a lot, and with 31 attempts in the first half, head coach Tom Allen didn't wait to let his QB's arm work. I don't have the metrics, but by my count, Bazelak made back-to-back turnover-worthy throws. DE Eyabi Okie dropped the first, and Rod Moore intercepted the second. Bazelak has one of the highest turnover-worthy throw rates in college football and chasing an enormous upset as 22.5-point underdogs; it wouldn't come as a shock if he forced a few in the second half.

Michigan is at full strength in the back end of its defense and is built to create turnovers with its disguised blitzes and multiple looks. But the only way to make turnovers points is either through a defensive touchdown or the offense capitalizing on the other end. Moore's interception put Michigan's offense in plus-territory, but it settled for a short field goal on goal-to-go, which Indiana blocked. This leads me to our last reaction.

What is Michigan's offense doing?