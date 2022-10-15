Ann Arbor, Mich. -- Michigan football is battling with Penn State at The Big House. The No. 5 Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) are up 16-14 on No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) in a weird game with a handful of wild plays. After Michigan jumped out to a 13- lead, Penn State answered with a 62-yard QB keeper from Sean Clifford on 3rd & 1. When the Wolverines came out on offense, J.J. McCarthy's 3rd down throw hit off two different Penn State players' helmets, landed in Curtis Jacobs' hands, and he returned it for a touchdown. The Wolverines answered with a field goal before the half concluded. Here are my reactions to the first half of this top 10 clash.

Michigan dominated 1st half but beat itself

Penn State forces the country's sixth-most turnovers, which was quickly on display during the Jacobs pick-six in the 2nd quarter. Aside from that play and the Clifford scramble, Michigan has completely controlled the game. The Wolverines are outgaining the Nittany Lions 274 to 83, nearly doubling the PSU offensive output. Penn State has as many offensive & defense touchdowns (1 each) as it does first downs (1). Still, the Nittany Lions remain in the game.

Finishing drives is a contingency for a Michigan victory

Michigan visited the red zone four times in the first half and walked away with only 16 points after settling for 3 field goals, two inside the 10-yard line. Penn State is one of the best teams in the country at keeping teams out of the end zone. That won't change at halftime. The Nittany Lions will continue to challenge them in the red zone. It's up to Michigan, schematically, to make a difference if the offense continues to march down the field.

Despite Clifford's run, Michigan defense playing its best yet