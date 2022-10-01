Michigan got off to a quick start offensively on the road against Big Ten foe Iowa, scoring a touchdown on its first drive. From there, the offense slowed down a bit but not enough to forfeit the lead U-M's had since the beginning of the highly anticipated Big Ten matchup. Outgaining Iowa 236-to-91 in the first half, the Wolverines go into the locker room with a 13-0 lead on the road against the Hawkeyes. Here are my three halftime reactions to Michigan's two-possession lead over Iowa.

Offensive line is ascending

Michigan's offensive line is a focal point of its team success, and before the season, many tabbed it as the team's best position unit. Battling injuries throughout the first four weeks of the season, U-M's five-man offensive front finally looks as advertised.

With senior guard Trevor Keegan and sixth-man/extra blocker Karsen Barnhart back healthy, the Wolverines marched down the field to open the game with over 50 rushing yards on the 11-play drive. The offense suffered only one tackle for loss without giving up a sack in the first half against an Iowa defense that's averaging nearly three a game. Michigan finished the first half with YARDS AND TOUCHDOWNS

McCarthy is close to unlocking potential

Another week of seeing some great things from Michigan's sophomore quarterback while still leaving more to be desired. Against Maryalnd, McCarthy missed a few deep throws to open targets. Following the game, he said his arm strength hadn't felt that good in "a long time." He vowed to iron it out and find a way to hit his moving targets downfield going forward. His first one against Iowa was more advantageous than any last week, and still, McCarthy overthrew his open target, Roman Wilson. If he connects, it's a touchdown and a 14-0 lead for the Wolverines. Instead, he missed it, and Michigan settled for three with a 42-yard field goal from the leg of senior kicker Jake Moody. Let's not totally discredit McCarthy's arm in the first half. Coming into the game completing over 80% of his passes, the sophomore went into halftime with a STAT LINE He also hit sophomore wideout, Andrel Anthony, for a 29-yard gain on the last drive of the half, which got the Wolverines in Iowa territory. Again, though, Michigan settled for a field goal, relying on Moody's leg for a 35-yarder. The Chicago native, McCarthy, certainly looks the part, and it seems like he's on the brink of unlocking his sky-high potential.

Michigan defense still lacking pressure, dominating run