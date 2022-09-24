Michigan isn't playing its non-conference schedule, and Maryland made that clear in the first half. The Terrapins had the lead for nearly 13 minutes in the second quarter before a 33-yard touchdown run from Blake Corum on 4th-and-short gave the Wolverines a 17-13 lead with under 30 seconds remaining in the half. Maryland ran a couple of plays before the half concluded. As we do every week, here are three halftime reactions to Michigan vs. Maryland.

Maryland's play-action designs are working

We noted play-action success as a contingency for Maryland to have a chance against Michigan. So far, so good for the Terps. QB Taulia Tagovailoa has a 67% completion percentage with 121 passing yards and 16 rushing yards on two attempts. RB Antwain Littleton has a touchdown, averaging over six yards per carry on six attempts. Maryland is running a ton of play-action, leading to vertical shots while mixing in underneath stuff, like screens, giving Michigan's defense fits throughout the first half. The Terps are the first team to score points on the U-M starters, and it did it with relative ease until senior CB DJ Turner made an interception that many believe should've been overturned. Too bad for Maryland, which, after all that, still trails at halftime. To win, the Terps will need to repeat their success and amp it up some more to have a chance at winning the game.

J.J. McCarthy's hero ball is putting the offense at risk

We've heard all about why McCarthy was held back as a true freshman, forced to back up Cade McNamara in 2021. His issue in practice was forcing plays, moving too fast, and resulting in unnecessary turnovers or negative plays. Through one half, McCarthy is 11-of-16 (69%) for 100 yards and a touchdown. Not bad. Missing Roman Wilson deep three times is bad, though. Running the ball, he's down to 7 yards because of two fumbles and several mistakes in over-scrambling and refusing to throw the ball away and let the next play make the difference. His biggest mistake came in the second half of the second quarter. After McCarthy already fumbled a few plays prior, he ran around in circles trying to find a target before a Maryland defender took him down and forced a fumble. McCarthy would've given the ball away nearing the red zone if not for a Michigan recovery. Still, he turned a 3rd & 10 into a 3rd & 25. Jake Moody missed the field goal two plays later and left Michigan with an empty possession while trailing.

Michigan needs pressure but the RPO is making it difficult