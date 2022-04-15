Handful of players standing out to Jim Harbaugh on the defensive line

Michigan has a tall task ahead of replacing the production, and talent, of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo on the defensive line this season. While asking the current players to replicate the effectiveness of the rush duo is a big ask, the program is hopeful that there are players ready to take the next step this season.

According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, who appeared on the In the Trenches podcast this week, there are a few players that immediately come to the forefront of his mind,

"Right off the rip, I would say Mazi Smith may turn out to be our best defensive player," Harbaugh said. "Mike Morris is going to be right in there as well. The guys who have come so far so fast, and played so good when you go back and snap on the tape of the Iowa game and the Georgia game is Kris Jenkins. He’s continued to be dominant in the way he gets off of blocks, runs the football, and continues to grow in his strength. I think of him as the JJ McCarthy of the defense, a kid in the candy store, always looking for an opportunity or always having a good day.

"On the edges, I’m really excited about Taylor Upshaw, who you know is a strong, physical, tough, and relentless type of player."

This season might also allow players who have seen the field sparingly in a short time with the program to step out into the spotlight.

While question marks surrounding the effectiveness of the defensive line will continue to be had until its proven on the field, Harbaugh feels as if there are some younger players that will be able to step up and embrace a much larger role with the defense this season.

"The guy that has grown the most is Jaylen Harrell, who saw a lot of action last year and was a starter at one time," Harbaugh said. "Kind of a true SAM linebacker in a 4-3 defense. He’s athletic and can drop, rush the passer, but he has shown up as the one and only guy on the team to hit it out of the park in the classroom—he made the top 25 in the ATTACK program which judges everything: practice, academic, attendance, and performance. We award a guy who can attend all 15 practices and we had a record number this year right around 60, it’s been around 30 in the past. He was also on the winning special team group, so he made all four of those, and was the only one to do it. Looking forward to big things from Jaylen.

"Other guys too, edge guys like Braiden McGregor, he had a really good spring and elevated his game quite a bit. TJ Guy continues to flash and have—it’s like they flash and then have a play they want back. It’s almost like where Rayshaun Benny was during the season. Rayshaun, the floor for a bad play is so much higher than it used to be, and he’s making some consistent plays. Getting off blocks and getting to the passer. Benny is going to be a really good player I predict."

