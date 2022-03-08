Harbaugh confirms McCarthy Injury, no surgery needed

In his first press availability for the 2022 season Jim Harbaugh confirmed what our Josh Henschke reported last night. JJ McCarthy has been dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder, but the injury will not require surgery. See Josh's update here. Some good news with JJ | TheMaizeandBlueReview.com





"J.J. has some lingering arm soreness. Have a short-term plan and long-term plan to address it. No surgery. People are reporting that, but it's a non-surgical plan." — Jim Harbaugh