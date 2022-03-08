Harbaugh Confirms McCarthy Injury, No Surgery Needed
In his first press availability for the 2022 season Jim Harbaugh confirmed what our Josh Henschke reported last night. JJ McCarthy has been dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder, but the injury will not require surgery.
McCarthy entered camp expected to compete with returning starter Cade McNamara. As we have reported early word from spring practice have been that McNamara has been performing well and getting the bulk of the snaps. Obviously, the shoulder soreness has impacted McCarthy's ability to compete fully in early practices.
McCarthy is being limited in camp out of precaution and we will have to keep an eye on how he heals, and what the short or long term plan looks like. For now, the good news is we have the best confirmation possible that JJ McCarthy does not need surgery from the head coach himself.
McCarthy was obviously one of the prized recruits in the 2021 class. In his freshman season, McCarthy saw his snaps and involvement in the offense increase through out the year.
He finished the season with 516 yards and 5 TD's. He also ran the ball 24 times for 124 yards and 2 TD's
