Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh caused waves early this spring when he confirmed not only had Amorion Walker made the full transition to defense but that he considered Walker a starter at cornerback. Walker was the talk of spring practice and entered the annual Maize and Blue Spring Game with mounting pressure. Despite a difficult day, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said he believes Walker has the "traits" to play the position but isn't "comfortable yet".

Other cornerbacks such as JaDen McBurrows and Myles Pollard had strong spring games, and debate around who would start across from Will Johnson had largely moved on from Walker. During an appearance at the National College Showcase Thursday, Harbaugh was asked if he still views Walker as a starter, and Harbaugh doubled down on his previous statement.

"There's a starting corner, starting corner and there's a starting nickel," Harbaugh said. "Those are all starters. I predict it. Been right before, been wrong before. We'll see. I think he's right on track. I'm pleased with how he's playing."

Harbaugh is right when it comes to his predictions, especially when it comes to players changing positions. You only need to go back to last season when Mike Sainristil was moved from wide receiver to corner and became Michigan's starting nickel and one of the better coverage players in the conference.

Harbaugh like many is high on Walker's talent, and the growth he has seen from the sophomore he deemed a freak show when he committed in 2022.

"I thought he did really well. Every day is a learning experience for him. Really epitomized better today than yesterday, better tomorrow than today. Coach Clink is doing a great job with him. Really feel good. Really feel good about how he's come along."

Betting on Walker's abilities and cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale's ability to develop is a great bet. Walker may have slid behind the competition at CB2 when it comes to players like McBurrows, but it's clear the headman at Michigan is sticking to his prediction that Walker will be the guy at some point. The competition will be fierce this summer, into the fall, and likely into football season.

