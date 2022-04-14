Harbaugh echoes AJ Henning on his "Deebo Samuel type role"

AJ Henning's versatility has been a popular topic throughout the spring. TMBR covered that recently here, TheMaizeAndBlueReview - The versatility of AJ Henning (rivals.com).

Henning has been utilized in the return game while in Ann Arbor, scoring a kickoff return touchdown in 2021. He is a slot receiver with 16 total receptions for 138 yards in his first two seasons for the Wolverines. Henning has been a weapon for the Michigan offense as the frequent go to on end-arounds and reverses. 9 times Henning got the ball behind the line of scrimmage last year and he rushed for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns. That kind of production has Jim Harbaugh thinking.

In a recent In the Trenches podcast Harbaugh said, "AJ Henning, we're experimenting with (him) at running back. It's not really the experimental stage, he's got the skillset to do it. Kind of envision a Deebo Samuel type of role. Ways to get him more touches, ways to get him the ball more."

AJ Henning previously brought up the Deebo Samuel comparison when he spoke to reporters in March. "Deebo Samuel. His role is being able to be placed all over the field. (He's) a unique talent. That's what I bring to the game, versatility."

Michigan coaches and players have stated consistently through the offseason that having all of the playmakers is just the first step. Finding ways to utilize the different skill sets and talents of each player, at the right moment, in the right game will be the key. Henning is a player who knows he will be called on and will be ready for that moment.

Harbaugh's comments are just more confirmation of Michigan's goal to utilize the versatility of Henning more this season. The running back room is clearly led by the Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, but there are carries to be had. While Harbaugh mentioned Kalel Mullings and Tavierre Dunlap as players working in the two-deep, both are likely more power backs to be used in short yardage situations. He went out of his way to mention Henning, a player that can be used as a change of pace back or a speedster who can take advantage of mismatches against a defense trying to defend this offense loaded with playmakers.

Spring chatter is exactly that but when a coach echoes what a player has been saying about his role verbatim, you take notice. Henning is going to be factor for this offense in 2022, and a Deebo Samuel type roll is an exciting way to do it.