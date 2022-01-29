Harbaugh interviewed with Vikings

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh informed the University that he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The Maize & Blue Review confirmed a report from Pro Football Talk. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News first confirmed the news.

In his seventh year as head coach, Harbaugh is taking an interview for a different job for the first time.

The former 49ers head coach has been the subject of NFL rumors seemingly every offseason since he arrived in Ann Arbor.

His one super bowl appearance to go along with three NFC Championship appearances and one AFC championship make him a rare candidate. He's a proven winning NFL head coach available for hire, one of few. Three teams hired a new head coach so far in 2022 -- none of them have head coaching experience.

Harbaugh's interest in the NFL has been a mystery. Now that we know he's willing to interview, the Raiders may be next. Las Vegas is the franchise he's linked most to this offseason due to his family's history in the city and his connection with owner Mark Davis.

