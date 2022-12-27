The Wolverines have landed in Glendale and are prepping for their College Football Playoff contest against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Ahead of the game, coaches and players from both schools have been complimentary of their opponent in media availabilities, recognizing the strengths that each team offers and the great matchup ahead.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media on Monday, sharing his excitement about the game and welcoming the competition that stands between the Wolverines and their goals.

"We're honored to be here," said Harbaugh. "This is the best of the best playing the best, and our team is ready to have at it. (We're) right where we want to be. And like I said, the best of the best playing the best. That's where we want to be. Great to have that."

TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes mentioned his team's speed many times in his press conference, to which Harbaugh responded by saying that there is a lot more to the Horned Frogs than just their speed.

"They're a great team, no question about it," Harbaugh said. "Really good at all positions. Yeah, I agree, speed, but this is a strong team as well in all three phases."

Max Duggan, TCU's Heisman trophy finalist quarterback, is one of the big players to watch for according to Harbaugh.

"He's one of the best players in the country leading one of the best teams in the country," Harbaugh said about Duggan. "Tremendous competitor. He's so productive. Total offense and leadership and everything. You can tell, he's on a mission. And so is our guy, J.J. McCarthy."

After being asked about what is different in the team's preparation from last year to this year, Harbaugh said the Wolverines have adopted a day-by-day type of strategy and don't worry about anything but the present day tasks at hand.

"I think this team --since day one, it's really just about "going to do my best today." And that's how they approached each day, going back to winter conditioning, spring ball, training camp, and throughout the season. So no change. That's our goal: Got to give it my best today."

The game is set to kick off at 4:00pm with a trip to the National Championship on the line. While the general consensus among media and fans is that Michigan has the upper hand, it seems apparent that there's been no consideration of any of that for the Wolverines as they prep for their second straight CFP appearance.