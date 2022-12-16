Give the gift of M&BR this holiday. Get premium access for a full year for $22! Use code MBRHOLIDAY.

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has been named one of five finalist for this year's Dodd Trophy, presented annually to a coach who embodies the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

The Wolverines, who are currently sitting at 13-0 and preparing for a Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU in the first round of the College Football Playoff, have handled business on and off the field throughout 2022, making Harbaugh an easy nominee for this prestigious award.

The five finalists this year each come from different conferences, with the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, and AAC all being represented. Georgia's Kirby Smart, Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Kansas State's Chris Klieman, and Tulane's Willie Fritz are the four other finalists.

"These five coaches have found a way to set themselves apart by guiding their programs to historic seasons during another exhilarating year of college football," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "Each of these men have left a significant mark on their respective universities, football programs and players, both on and off the gridiron, and truly embody all that this award stands for."

Fritz, Harbaugh, and Smart each won Coach of the Year awards in their respective conferences.