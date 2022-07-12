Harbaugh named to Coach of the Year watchlist

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is back to receiving his annual preseason hype this summer after his team righted some wrongs for the eighth-year head coach in 2021.

Following the program's 12-2 season that ended in the College Football Playoff semifinal, The Dodd Trophy named Harbaugh to its preseason watchlist.

The list includes 20 head coaches, including Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), and Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss).

Harbaugh is one of five coaches from the Big Ten on the list. Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Mel Tucker (Michigan State), Ryan Day (Ohio State), and Paul Chryst (Wisconsin) are the others.

Former winners on this year's watchlist include defending Dodd Trophy winner Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Kyle Whittingham (Utah), Saban, Ferentz, and Swinney.

"The Dodd Trophy is college football's most coveted national coaching award and celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy," a representative of the trophy said in the watchlist's release. "The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program's graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2022 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR). Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy."

Harbaugh was one of five finalists for the award last season, won by Fickell.

A final midseason watchlist will be released in the fall.

Following the season, a panel that includes previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family, and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list.

Michigan kicks off at noon on Sep. 3 at home against Colorado State.