"Finish what you started has always been kind of the general rule I’ve personally thought of it as," Harbaugh said.

Several, including a pair of captains in junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and senior running back Karan Higdon, sat out last year's Peach Bowl with Florida, a Gators blowout win.

After a week in which it appeared Michigan was Gator Bowl bound, head coach Jim Harbaugh and U-M accepted a bid to the Citrus Bowl. The Wolverines will face Alabama, and while Harbaugh said his talks with his players would be "individual conversations" pertaining to their participation, he was hopeful all would play.

"We played in the Citrus Bowl back in 2015, that season against a very good Florida team. This 'Bama team is a great team. I have the utmost respect for them. They set the bar for college football over the last many years, the model of success. Credit to Nick Saban and his coaches."



The Crimson Tide will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, out with a serious injury, and have several others who might consider skipping the game. Head coach Nick Saban said he'd discuss the future with his players, as well.

Regardless, Alabama is loaded, and Harbaugh has already started his preparation.

"They have a high powered offense, a great defense ... they really, really lead on offense, I think averaging around 48 points per game," Harbaugh said. "Their offensive tackles look to be guys who could be top 20 picks in the draft. They have three …a lot of receivers. This could be the best group maybe ever, probably three first round picks in that group. Two really talented running backs. I've been very impressed with (quarterback) Mac Jones."

He's wary of the Crimson Tide return games and run game, as well. Running back Najee Harris, a former Michigan recruit, has run for more than 1,000 yards this year.

"He's been really effective," Harbaugh said, declining to talk about his recruitment. "He's a big, powerful back with outstanding balance. I've always admired his speed, balance, vision and the physicality with which he runs."

Saban and Harbaugh aren't friends and have had their differences, particularly about satellite camps in the south when Harbaugh first arrived. They're "professional and cordial" around each other, Harbaugh said, and it's clear he is aware of what they've accomplished.

"This team ... is the model of success, the football program ... 2014, 15, 16, 17, '18 , all playoffs," he said. "The team as you look at it is a great defensive unit. They have really, really outstanding players and a great freshman group, too. Freshman linebackers and defensive linemen, an experienced secondary ...

"This is a fabulous team — a very, very elite team. Credit to Nick Saban and the coaching staff. Our prepration will have to be at its highest level. We’re looking forward to it … good to know who you're going to play, get started preparing for the ball game. It's a big time matchup, and we're very much looking forward to it."



