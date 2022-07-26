Harbaugh on DC Minter: ‘Best thing for our team’

The theme all offseason has been that Jesse Minter will be year 2 of a defensive scheme that helped beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten Championship. Harbaugh made clear at Big Ten Media Days that was the most important goal in hiring his new defensive coordinator and that Minter had been a potential choice even back in 2021.

In 2021 Jim Harbaugh decided to move on from defensive coordinator Don Brown. Harbaugh wanted the same thing for his DC that he wanted for his entire staff. A young innovative coach who could bring new energy and scheme.

One scheme he was familiar with was that of Don "Wink" Martindale. Martindale had coached with his father Jack at Western Kentucky and was the current defensive coordinator for his brother John's Baltimore Ravens. When Jim reached out to John about a potential replacement, he gave two names.

"When I was looking for a defensive coordinator, my brother John recommended two coaches to me. You can have Mike Macdonald or Jesse Minter. Really, take your pick, they're both great."

Harbaugh spoke with Macdonald first and went with the Raven's LB coach for the 2021 season. Harbaugh had spoken with Minter about still potentially joining the staff as the DB coach, a job that eventually went to Steve Clinkscale. Instead, Minter would move on to be the defensive coordinator for Vanderbilt in the 2021 season.

When Macdonald chose to return to Baltimore to replace Martindale as defensive coordinator, Harbaugh says he didn't hesitate to reach out to Minter again.

"I went back and talked to Jesse Minter right when Mike left, and just felt like it was just the absolute best thing for our team."

Harbaugh saw the success of the new defensive system in 2021 and knew it was important to continue the scheme that had brought them a Big Ten Championship.

"Both Jesse and Mike Macdonald along with my brother and Wink had really devised that Ravens defensive system. They were right on the ground floor."

And while Minter was not on the Michigan staff last season, Harbaugh viewed his 2021 season in Vanderbilt as a positive.

"An added bonus that Jesse Minter got a year of defensive play calling under his belt as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt."

Harbaugh achieved all of his goals in 2021, a complete culture shift with a movement of young innovative coaches that brought schemes to help Michigan succeed. Now heading into 2022 defending Big Ten Champions it was important to continue to build off what they achieved and not try to start over once again. Adding Minter does that in so many ways, and Harbaugh wasn't shy with how he felt about the hire.

"Outstanding."



