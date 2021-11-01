Harbaugh on McNamara’s game vs. MSU: 'Some of the best throws you can make'

Throughout the first half of the season two discussions have been inextricably linked. On one hand, there was Michigan’s excellent running game. On the other was constant questioning about which Michigan quarterback could get the most out of the offense. The strength of Michigan State’s run defense held Michigan’s 1-2 punch of senior running back Hassan Haskins and sophomore running back Blake Corum in relative check, and in doing so may have helped provide clarity on the latter discussion.





Haskins carried 14 times for 59 yards, Corum carried 13 times for 45 yards, and freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy, whose running ability helps power the zone-read game, carried three times for seven yards. Despite some troubles with run blocking--”Cleaner is the best way to say it,” Harbaugh added--the offensive line, tight ends, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara’s instincts in the pocket kept him from getting sacked on Saturday. This makes it all the more disappointing for the offense that McNamara left the game with an injury midway through the fourth quarter. McNamara only missed one drive before returning to the game, but on Monday Harbaugh made it sound as though he isn’t out of the woods yet. “We’ll see him today and how he’s able to move around,” he said. Wide receiver Mike Sainristil had a bit of a different take Monday; in response to a reporter’s question about McNamara exiting the game, he said he didn’t know McNamara was unavailable until that question was asked.





With the running game producing less than usual (Michigan is averaging 239.9 yards per game on the ground, seventh-best in the nation), the Wolverines turned to McNamara and their wide receivers. McNamara reached career highs in attempts (44), completions (28), and yards (383) for an average of 8.7 yards per attempt. Though he certainly had help from his receivers--freshman wide receiver Andrel Anthony, the self-proclaimed fastest man on the team, took a slant 93 yards for a touchdown--McNamara also stood in the pocket and delivered in the face of literal and metaphorical pressure.





His head coach came away impressed. “Made some throws, not just the best throws he’s ever made, but some of the best throws you can make,” Harbaugh said. “There’s some things that we were emphasizing (in the gameplan) but he made some incredible throws standing in the pocket. A couple: the shallow post over the middle, the short post to Mike Sainristil, two to Erick All and the one to Erick was, the one that hit him in stride, that’s as good a throw as anybody can make.”





Junior wide receiver Mike Sainristil wasn’t surprised. “Cade was ready to go out there and lead us on that field and that’s just the role he’s had all season and that’s just the quarterback he is.”



