During media availability Jim Harbaugh was asked to comment on the status of the injuries to players like Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

"No Update," Harbaugh answered.

Not shocking to see the head coach go silent the week of The Game with big question marks surrounding some of Michigan's most talented players.

Edwards missed the game against Illinois last weekend after being taken out early against Nebraska. Edwards reportedly has a hand injury and his status for the game has been unclear.

Corum appeared to suffer a knee injury late in the first half against Illinois. Corum appeared to avoid the worst-case scenario when he came out to warm up before the start of the second half. Corum was clearly hobbled but still came out for a carry in the third quarter to a rousing ovation from the Michigan crowd. He was shut down for the rest of the game.

Luke Schoonmaker and Mike Morris each seemed to be heading in the right direction before the game against Illinois, dressing and taking part in warmups. Neither player saw the field, the hope is they were held out to be in better health for this week's matchup against the Buckeyes.

Harbaugh was asked whether players that are unable to practice during the week would be able to play Saturday if cleared.

"If you can't practice, you won't play," Harbaugh said. Standard procedure for the Michigan program under Harbaugh.

