Harbaugh's goals for 2022 to 'Beat Ohio State and Michigan State'
Jim Harbaugh took the podium at the Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday for the first time as a reigning Big Ten Champion. The Wolverines' head coach spoke on many different topics, including his goals for his team in 2022.
"Our goals would be to beat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same year, win the Big Ten Championship and win the National Championship," said Harbaugh. "Those are our four goals."
Of Harbaugh's four goals for this year's team, he has only accomplished one of them in his seven seasons with the program — winning a Big Ten Championship. He has yet to defeat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same year and has yet to win a National Championship.
Should Harbaugh's goals all come to fruition, Michigan's 2022 football season will undoubtedly be viewed as an enormous success, and possibly one of the best seasons in program history.
