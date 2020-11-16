Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the Inside Michigan Football radio show tonight to discuss his team following its 49-11 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. He talked about the importance of responding to adversity and how excited he is to teach them, while also revealing he did not have any injury updates on U-M's injured players.

How are you addressing the issues after having watched the film?

"It's unit by unit. That's what we do after any game, win or loss. If you win, we make sure we do it again and we get right back to work. When we lose, it's to make darn sure it doesn't happen again. "We're very energized to look for improvement — more so this Monday than any. We're attacking it. I know I've said that before, but we're never going to stop or slow down and will keep attacking."

How do you teach through adversity like this?

"That's where greatness is defined. It's defined through overcoming obstacles and turning the adverse into an advantage. We tend to keep clawing away in all the ways it's possible to do that — through meetings and practice, and understanding what your job is. "Great understanding leads to going for it. You also have faith — confidence in yourself and your teammates that you will do that. It's easier to do when you've had success, because it builds faith. It's about the understanding, practice and training that doesn't cease until you break through and find it. "You have that confidence and faith that you'll find your way."

How will Joe Milton respond?

"Greatness isn't perfection, it's overcoming adversity in tough circumstances. That's as tough as you can get. It didn't crack him, that I can tell you. He's a strong guy and a strong man. "I have great faith and confidence Joe will be back doing the same thing we all are as coaches and teammates. Joe has a bounce in his step and is ready to attack."

How will you decide who will start at quarterback on Saturday?

"Through practice and competition. Both [Milton and redshirt freshman Cade McNamara] will get reps with the 1's and the 2's. We'll determine it by the practices."

How would you assess the offensive line?

"Growing. There's definitely good things to build on. When it came to offense and defense, there was good play. Nobody feels good about the way those units played. We didn't run the ball well or throw it well, and we didn't stop the run or the pass on defense. "Everyone is trying to improve on all those things."

Were there any positives to take away from Saturday?

"Yeah, there are. I thought our defense played extremely hard. [Redshirt sophomore linebacker] Cam McGrone is a very athletic and fast linebacker, and displayed his ability to run sideline to sideline half a dozen times. He'd go through the A or B gap and physically put his stamp on the blocker. "[Sophomore safety] Dax Hill made plays while running the field. So many guys grew in their performance, guys who weren't playing a lot or playing a different position, like [fifth-year senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp. [Redshirt sophomore cornerback] Vince Gray got better and grew as a player, same with [redshirt sophomore cornerback] Gemon Green. [Senior safety] Brad Hawkins played hard. "There were a lot of positives in there. We didn't do any phase well enough, and we're getting that improved. Breaking through is what we're after."

Could you discuss some of those younger guys who played more?

"[Redshirt sophomore defensive end] Taylor Upshaw, [redshirt junior defensive end] Luiji Vilain, [redshirt junior defensive tackle] Donovan Jeter and Carlo Kemp … [sophomore defensive tackle] Chris Hinton has been ascending. [Redshirt freshman defensive tackle] Mazi Smith played quite a bit, [redshirt freshman defensive end] Mike Morris got in, [redshirt freshman defensive end] and Gabe Newburg had some good snaps. "A lot of players played. [Sophomore receiver] Mike Sainristil made a big play. So many guys were emotionally engaged and hustling and playing their hearts out. A lot of guys are certainly doing it. Who's mentally into it and who's hearts are into it? Those are positives in so many areas."

