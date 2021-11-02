Harbaugh shares thoughts on plays under review against Michigan State

No games fan the flames of officiating discussions like rivalry games and, thanks to both the quantity and outcome of plays under review in Saturday’s game, those flames have effectively turned into a wildfire for Michigan fans.





Michigan head coach Jim Haraugh was asked about the officiating after the game, in his Monday press conference, and again on his Monday night radio show.





“So much thrown at them, from the first offensive possession of the game, being back inside the 1-yard line. Michigan State made a lot of plays, we made a lot of plays and guys kept competing and fighting and a lot stacked against them. Really proud of them, the coaches. Some things were out of their control. I thought especially the review and the overturn of the sack-fumble. That should have never happened. That was not a conclusive--conclusive evidence.”





“They said that his shin was down. I said ‘Half a shin? Was the ball moving?’ Because it sure looked like there was no conclusive evidence. I think everybody, anybody who has a rational view of it, non-partial view, would say that’s the way the rule is written, that it has to be irrefutable evidence, video evidence. You feel for the players that really deserved better, especially when other reviews were either left to stand or overturned based on having what was called on the field, let it stand, we don’t have conclusive video of it.”



