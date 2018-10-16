Michigan faces MSU on Saturday at noon. Lon Horwedel

The Harbaughs — along with recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek — sat down on the weekly 'Attack Each day' podcast to discuss how electric the atmosphere was around Ann Arbor last Saturday. Patrick Renna — who played Ham Porter in 'The Sandlot' — also appeared on the episode. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on Shea Patterson:

“[Junior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] took his game to another level on Saturday. How often do you see a quarterback go 81 yards on a run? He was so precise with his ball handling, and his decision making was incredible. "Shea carried the ball into the end zone with [senior running back] Karan [Higdon] on the touchdown. Karan basically used Shea to block the outside backer.”

Jim Harbaugh, on how special last week was for him:

“It was one of those weeks. We first had a great win against Maryland, and then [my son] Jay and [his wife] Brittany had our first grandchild. Then the following Monday, [my daughter] Grace committed to play college water polo here at Michigan. "What a day that was. She’ll be the first Harbaugh of her generation to play Division 1 sports."

Matt Dudek, on the electric atmosphere around Ann Arbor last Saturday:

“I could not have been more impressed with our fans. It was loud when it needed to be and it was quiet when we needed to be. Everyone put their cell phone lights on in the third or fourth quarter and seeing our guys feed off it was amazing. "It really does make a difference knowing someone is ready to cheer and yell for you. "We had a lot of recruits in town and were on campus with them from about 9 AM — we went to GameDay, the team hotel and then The Brown Jug for lunch and it was packed inside. Everywhere we went, fans could not wait until 7:30. "It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. Our recruits’ feedback was amazing — when you drive down beforehand and see the tailgates and the parking lots packed, it makes you realize there's no way there was a better atmosphere anywhere in the entire country.”

Jack Harbaugh, on first-year offensive line coach Ed Warinner:

“The first thing Ed put up in his office when he got here was a handwritten chart of all the people he wanted to make proud. He talked about all the players and coaches who had been here before, dating back to the '60s, '50s and '40s. "He understood what Michigan was all about, and was committed to getting that offensive line back to the place it's been in the past.”

Jack Harbaugh, on Lavert Hill's pick-six:

“[Junior cornerback] Lavert [Hill] showed his athleticism on that pick. When you turn around and the ball is right on you, you have to have great hand/eye coordination to catch it. "Players drop picks all the time because they’re not prepared to catch it so quickly. All the credit goes to Lavert on that play.”

Matt Dudek, on the upcoming MSU matchup:

“It’s the next game on the schedule, which makes it a big game. We want to own the state in everything we do.”

Patrick Renna, on working with James Earl Jones in 'The Sandlot:'