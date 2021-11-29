Haskins, Hutchinson earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors

The Big Ten announced today that Hassan Haskins is the Week 13 Offensive Player of the Week and Aidan Hutchinson is the Week 13 Defensive Player of the Week. Upcoming opponent Iowa placed one player on this week's list, with kicker Caleb Shudak earning Week 13 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Haskins' and Hutchinson's honors mark the eighth time Wolverines have earned Player of the Week honors this season. On offense, Blake Corum (September 13) and Hassan Haskins (November 29) have each made the list. On defense, David Ojabo (October 4), Brad Hawkins (October 11), and Aidan Hutchinson (November 15, November 29) have earned honors. In addition, Jake Moody (October 11) has been named Special Teams Player of the Week once this season and Andrel Athony (November 1) has been named Freshman of the Week once.

The conference's full release is below:

Offensive Player of the Week

Hassan Haskins, Michigan

RB – Sr. – St. Louis, Mo. – Eureka Senior (Mo.)

Carried 28 times for 169 yards (6.04 avg.) and five touchdowns to help Michigan defeat No. 2 Ohio State, 42-27, capturing a share of the East Division title and earning a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game

His five rushing touchdowns tied a Michigan single-game record. The only other Wolverine in program history to rush for five touchdowns was Ron Johnson vs. Wisconsin on Nov. 16, 1968

Finished the regular season with 18 rushing touchdowns to tie Anthony Thomas (2000) and Chris Perry (2003) for the second-most rushing touchdowns in a season in Michigan history.

Tied Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III for the most rushing touchdowns in the Big Ten in 2021 and finished the regular season tied for fifth among all FBS players

Is one of just three players in the FBS to register five rushing touchdowns in a game this season, joining Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) and Tyler Allgeier (BYU)

Earns the first Offensive Player of the Week accolade of his career

Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Blake Corum (Set. 13, 2021)

Defensive Player of the Week

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DE – Sr. – Plymouth, Mich. – Divine Child (Mich.)

Registered three sacks and seven tackles (five solo) to lead Michigan to a 42-27 win over No. 2 Ohio State, capturing a share of the East Division title and earning a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game

Helped the Wolverines’ defense hold Ohio State to just 64 rushing yards, marking the lowest rushing total by the Buckeyes in a game this season.

Accounted for three of Michigan’s four sacks, which are the most sacks surrendered by Ohio State in a game in 2021

Finished the regular season with 13 sacks to lead the Big Ten and rank third among all FBS players

Passed David Bowens and LaMarr Woodley (12) to set a new single-season Michigan sack record

Earns the third Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career and his second of the season

Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Aidan Hutchinson (Nov. 15, 2021)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Caleb Shudak, Iowa

K – Sr. – Council Bluffs, Iowa – Lewis Central (Iowa)

Tied a single-game career high with four field goals in Iowa’s 28-21 victory over Nebraska to help the Hawkeyes secure the West Division title and earn a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game

Made all four of his field goal attempts, connecting from 51, 48, 44 and 36 yards

Tied his previous career long with a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter

Hit a 44-yard field goal with 7:21 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 21-21 and erase a 12-point deficit

Earns the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Iowa Special Teams Player of the Week: Tory Taylor (Sept. 13, 2021)

Freshman of the Week

Justin Walley, Minnesota

CB – D’Iberville, Miss. – D’Iberville

Notched the first interception of his career and made a career-high five tackles (all solo) to help Minnesota defeat No. 14 Wisconsin, 23-13

Intercepted Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz in the third quarter to flip momentum in the game. Gave Minnesota possession at the Wisconsin 28, setting up a Gophers touchdown just two plays later which gave them 13-10 lead

Helped Minnesota defeat Wisconsin to capture Paul Bunyan’s Axe at home for the first time since 2003

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Mar’Keise Irving (Nov. 1, 2021)

2021 Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Aug. 30

O: Artur Sitkowski, So., QB, ILL

D: Calvin Hart Jr., So., LB, ILL

S: Blake Hayes, Sr., P, ILL

F: Deuce Spann, WR, ILL

Sept. 6

O: Kenneth Walker III, Jr., RB, MSU

D: Riley Moss, Sr., DB, IOWA

S: Jordan Stout, Sr., K/P, PSU

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

Sept. 13

O: Blake Corum, So., RB, MICH

D: Luke Reimer, So., LB, NEB

S: Adam Korsak, Sr., P, RU

S: Tory Taylor, So., P, IOWA

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

Sept. 20

O: Payton Thorne, So., QB, MSU

O: TreVeyon Henderson, Fr., RB, OSU

D: Brandon Smith, Jr., LB, PSU

S: Aron Cruickshank, Jr., WR, RU

S: Joseph Petrino, Sr., K, MD

F: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU

Sept. 27

O: Sean Clifford, Sr., QB, PSU

O: Evan Hull, So., RB, NU

D: Jack Campbell, Jr., LB, IOWA

S: Jayden Reed, Jr., WR, MSU

F: Kyle McCord, QB, OSU

Oct. 4

O: Chase Brown, So., RB, ILL

D: David Ojabo, Jr., LB, MICH

D: JoJo Domann, Sr., LB, NEB

S: Mark Crawford, So., P, MINN

S: Jordan Stout, Sr., K/P, PSU

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

Oct. 11

O: Jalen Nailor, Jr., WR, MSU

O: C.J. Stroud, Fr., QB, OSU

D: Matt Hankins, Sr., DB, IOWA

D: Brad Hawkins, Gr., DB, MICH

S: Jacob Moody, Sr., K, MICH

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

Oct. 18

O: David Bell, Jr., WR, PUR

D: Cam Allen, Jr., S, PUR

S: Matt Coghlin, Gr., K, MSU

F: Braelon Allen, RB, WIS

Oct. 25

O: Chase Brown, So., RB, ILL

D: Leo Chenal, Jr. LB, WIS

S: Collin Larsh, Sr., K, WIS

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

Nov. 1

O: Kenneth Walker III, Jr., RB, MSU

D: Jalen Graham, Jr., LB/S, PUR

S: Adam Korsak, Sr., P, RU

S: Noah Ruggles, Gr., K, OSU

F: Andrel Anthony, WR, MICH

F: Mar’Keise Irving, RB, MINN

Nov. 8

O: Jahan Dotson, Sr., WR, PSU

O: Aidan O’Connell, Sr., QB, PUR

D: Ji’Ayir Brown, Sr., S, PSU

S: Blake Hayes, Sr., P, ILL

F: Braelon Allen, RB, WIS

Nov. 15

O: Garrett Wilson, Jr., WR, OSU

O: Braelon Allen, Fr., RB, WIS

D: Aidan Hutchinson, Sr., DE, MICH

S: Jordan Stout, Sr., K/P, PSU

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

Nov. 22

O: C.J. Stroud, Fr., QB, OSU

D: Isaiah Gay, Sr., LB, ILL

S: Jordan Stout, Sr., K/P, PSU

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

Nov. 29

O: Hassan Haskins, Sr., RB, MICH

D: Aidan Hutchinson, Sr., DE, MICH

S: Caleb Shudak, Sr., K, IOWA

F: Justin Walley, CB, MINN