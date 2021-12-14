Hassan Haskins accepts Senior Bowl invite

Hassan Haskins accepted his Senior Bowl invitation today, per the bowl game’s Twitter account. Those holding their breath for a return of the Thunder and Lighting backfield of Haskins and Corum can breathe in now, because the NFL-centric focus of the Senior Bowl all but spells out Haskins’ decision on his future.

Haskins will join fellow Wolverine Andrew Stueber on the Senior Bowl roster. The Senior Bowl is coached by NFL personnel, making it essentially one lengthy pre-NFL Draft showcase for those who attend.

The 2021 season was far and away Haskins’ most productive in a winged helmet, as he rushed for 1232 yards and a single-season program record 18 touchdowns. He capped a regular season that saw him grade out at 91.3 overall to Pro Football Focus with a memorable performance on the biggest stage, carrying 28 times for 169 yards and five touchdowns against Ohio State.

Due to a pandemic-shortened 2020 and a three-game debut season, Haskins had only appeared in 22 games entering this season. The Senior Bowl itself–and particularly the practices and work done during the week leading up to it–are likely to prove valuable in offsetting a lighter body of work when NFL teams evaluate him.

Haskins made large strides his senior season in terms of production, but his work ethic has remained a constant since before he arrived in Ann Arbor, as noted by his high school coach Jake Sumner in an exclusive interview with The Maize and Blue Review. He has drawn attention from those in NFL Draft circles lately, and while he hasn’t shown up in the latest first-round mock drafts he did make draft analyst Chad Reuter’s list of 25 Senior Bowl prospects, all of whom he says are likely to be selected in the first three rounds of the draft.

The Senior Bowl will be played February 5 and televised on NFL Network, while the NFL Draft will take place April 28-30 and can be seen on ESPN.



