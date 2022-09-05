As a youngster from Honolulu, Roman Wilson would've never predicted his football journey would find his way to the Midwest. The decision to play for Michigan isn't too farfetched for the wide receiver, however, as both of his parents are Michigan natives before moving to Hawaii.

On Saturday, Wilson's worlds collide in a way he never thought would be possible considering the distance between the two programs.

The Wolverines take on the Rainbow Warriors in Ann Arbor, under the lights. What more could Wilson ask for?

"My emotions, honestly, I just feel so blessed," Wilson said. "Growing up, I wouldn't have expected to be, first of all, at Michigan and then be able to play my hometown. It feels like such a surreal moment. Just so honored, to be honest."

As a budding football player, Wilson didn't exactly grow up a fan of Hawaii. He was an Oregon fan. However, he idolized the likes of Timmy Chang who, funnily enough, is the current head coach of the Rainbow Warriors. He thought of Colt Brennan, he thought of the countless Hawaii natives who would eventually play for the team

He understands what a good Hawaii team means to the community. While there's plenty of work to be done, there is pride behind the Rainbow Warriors.

"I feel like it means a whole lot," Wilson said to what a good Hawaii program means to the community. "I know their head coach, Timmy Chang, was a big inspiration for a lot of people growing up. Colt Brennan, there were a couple of receivers that I knew and kind of watched throughout the years. I feel like when people go to their hometown and they live there, it means so much to their community. You look up and look at these role models in your life and realize you can be like them too."

And while life has a funny way of working out, Wilson, obviously, never found his way to Hawaii.

Instead, he thousands of miles away in Ann Arbor. If it weren't for a successful recruiting event, he might not be in Ann Arbor in the first place.

"I kind of didn't have too many Power Five schools heading into my senior year," Wilson said. "I ended up going to The Opening and won MVP or something like that. I just remember waking up the next day and Oregon called me and offered me, Michigan was the third or fourth school and then, after that, my recruitment took off. I kind of had most of the PAC-12 schools, Michigan really stood out because of how well they treated me."

Hawaii was Wilson's first offer, as a freshman. Now, finally, he will get a taste of Rainbow Warriors football.

Just maybe not in the way people in his home state would like.