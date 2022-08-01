Hawkins becomes seventh former Wolverine to join Patriots

Former Michigan safety Brad Hawkins is getting a second shot in the NFL. The Patriots signed the undrafted free agent after the Falcons cut the New Jersey native last month. PFF's Doug Kyed reported the news via Twitter.

