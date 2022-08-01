Hawkins becomes seventh former Wolverine to join Patriots
Former Michigan safety Brad Hawkins is getting a second shot in the NFL.
The Patriots signed the undrafted free agent after the Falcons cut the New Jersey native last month.
PFF's Doug Kyed reported the news via Twitter.
Hawkins was an alternate captain for the Wolverines in 2021, helping lead the program to its first Big Ten title in 17 years.
The high safety appeared in at least 12 games per year during his five seasons in Ann Arbor, including three as a full-time starter. He made 30 starts in 31 games from his junior to sixth-year season.
As a third-team All-Big Ten safety last season, Hawkins wasn't projected as a draft prospect due to his tweener size and deficiencies in his athletic profile.
Bill Belichick & Co. will give him a shot in New England, where he joins five former teammates Andrew Stueber, Cam McGrone, Josh Uche, Mike Onwenu, and Quinn Nordin. Former Wolverine Jabrill Peppers joined the Patriots this season as well.
New England's season kicks off Sep. 11.
