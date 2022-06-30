HEAT CHECK: Assessing Michigan's chances with multiple July 1 announcements
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
July is here and Michigan has officially gotten through its busiest recruiting month to date. Now, the Wolverines are hoping to capitalize on some of the official visitors it had on campus as commi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news