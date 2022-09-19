Michigan football is getting early action after the Week 4 betting lines opened Sunday morning.

After opening as 15.5-point home favorites against undefeated Maryland, multiple books already moved the Wolverines out two points to 17.5.

According to The Action Network, 87% of the public is on U-M. However, only 57% of the total money wagered lies on the Michigan spread, making for an exciting line to watch throughout the week.

Will the bet-to-money ratio equate to a strong pull from the sharp money that will adjust the line in Maryland's direction? When that happens, will it go back and forth? Settle on a number with Michigan? Or continue to draw back towards the Terps until Saturday?

So far, it's a volatile line worth keeping an eye on whether you're a sports bettor or a fan interested in how Vegas sees it playing out.

Michigan is 2-1 against the spread through three games this season, failing to cover a 52-point line in a 46-point victory over Hawaii in Week 2. Two of U-M''s three games hit the over. Despite the defense allowing 17 points this season, the offense is the highest-scoring offense in college football, averaging 55 points per game.

Maryland is 2-1 against the spread, covering a 2.5-point line against SMU last weekend. The Terps covered a 28-point spread against Charlotte in Week 2 but failed to cover a 24-point spread in a 21-point win over Buffalo in Week 1. Two of Maryland's three games went under, including a sky-high 74-point total against SMU.

The Wolverines and Terps kick off on FOX at noon on Saturday.

