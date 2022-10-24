The underdog in this year's battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is drawing heavy action from early bettors.

No. 5 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) & Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) will clash for their annual in-state rivalry on Saturday at 7:30 PM inside the Big House.

After the spread opened between 21.5 & 22.5, it briefly shot out to 23 and has since come down to 21.5 with 73% of bets & 94% of the money on the Spartans to cover in Ann Arbor, yet the trends strongly favor U-M.

According to Covers, Michigan State is 0-4 against the spread on the road & against teams with winning records, and the Wolverines are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Every metric can be thrown out the door in rivalry games, though. Jim Harbaugh said it himself at his weekly press conference.

After all, Mel Tucker is 2-0 against Harbaugh with a win in Ann Arbor & East Lansing.

Still, some in the industry are projecting Michigan as a 25.5-point favorite.