Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks Chad Henne and Tom Brady were the talk of the NFL playoffs this weekend. The former filled in for injured starter Patrick Mahomes and helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC championship game, while the latter guided the Buccaneers to an impressive win at New Orleans. Below is the complete list of former Wolverines who participated in the NFL postseason this past weekend.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne played for U-M from 2004-07. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Played five special teams snaps in the Packers' 32-18 win over the Rams Saturday at Lambeau Field … Braden appeared in just four affairs off the bench throughout the regular season.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 18 of his 33 throws for 199 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for two yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 30-20 victory at New Orleans … In two playoff clashes, Brady is now completing 54.8 percent of his passes for four scores and no picks, and is averaging 290 passing yards per contest … He finished the regular season with a 65.7 completion percentage, 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 picks … Brady's 40 scoring tosses were tied for the second most in the NFL, while his 4,633 yards checked in third.

Tom Brady now has more playoff wins than all but five franchises 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4xCxNpOmIM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021

Tom Brady's now reached the conference championship game for the FOURTEENTH time in his 21-year career.



Unreal. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QHLp3cIWrL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2021

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

Tom Brady and Drew Brees catch up after the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ve5e6T39lN — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2021

NFC Championship Game appearances since 1997:



OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Was placed on the injured reserve list with a knee issue Jan. 9 and did not see the field in Baltimore's 17-3 loss at Buffalo Saturday night as a result … Bredeson did not participate in either of the Ravens' two playoff games due to the injury … He competed in 10 outings off the bench in the regular season, seeing time on both offense and special teams.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Charlton was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture and missed the rest of the team's campaign, including the Chiefs' thrilling 22-17 victory over the Browns Sunday … Prior to the injury, he saw time in seven showdowns (no starts) and accumulated seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started Kansas City's 22-17 win over the Browns and compiled two tackles and one tackle for loss while playing 80 percent of the club's defensive snaps … Clark started 15 of the Chiefs' 16 regular-season tilts (was rested in the team's final affair) and logged 29 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Notched two tackles off the bench in the Chiefs' 22-17 victory over Cleveland Sunday afternoon … Danna received playing time in 13 regular-season clashes (one start) this season and posted 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Put together an excellent performance off the bench in the Packers' 32-18 win over the Rams, racking up three tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss … Gary started four of the 15 regular-season contests he participated in, recording 34 tackles, five sacks, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery for one yard.

Rashan Gary was the highest graded defensive player for the #Packers against the Rams.



Gary tallied (7) total pressures, tying a single game high for his career. pic.twitter.com/R2bhRxmowB — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) January 17, 2021

Rashan Gary was PFF’s highest graded Packers defender yesterday. That makes it 3 straight games with Gary grading in the top 2 on this Defense. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) January 17, 2021

Kenny Clark on Rashan Gary: "When the ball stops, when we're huddled up, he's always either talking to himself or talking to us. Telling us the game is won up front.



"The guy, man, he's gonna be a really good player. [...] I'm excited for RG, for everything that's coming to him" — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) January 17, 2021

What Rashan Gary was able to do against Andrew Whitworth - one of the best OT's in football, shouldn't go unnoticed today. That was a big time game from him. Excited to watch it on tape later this week. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) January 17, 2021

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Resides on the Saints' practice squad and did not see any action in New Orleans' 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay … Glasgow was signed by the organization Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, but only competed in two regular-season games with the former, registering three tackles.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Filled in nicely for starter Patrick Mahomes after he went down with injury, completing six of his eight passes for 66 yards with no touchdowns and a pick, while also rushing twice for 12 yards in Kansas City's 22-17 win over the Browns … Henne received playing time in three regular-season outings (one start) and completed 28 of his 38 passes (73.6 percent) for 248 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

A lot of love being shown to HC Andy Reid & QB Chad Henne for getting it done yesterday.



Don’t forget the role played by OC Eric Bieniemy in this though - his playbook and coaching coming to the fore again!

Excuse us while we become a Chad Henne appreciation account for a while.



"Chad Henne will never have to buy a beer in KC again. If he never takes another snap for the @Chiefs, he's an all-time KC legend."-@PSchrags on the 13-year veteran making his first NFL action in a postseason game, a year after not even dressing in the Super Bowl. @ArrowheadPride pic.twitter.com/xl5dHnqEO2 — GMFB (@gmfb) January 18, 2021

You really can't say enough about Chad Henne yesterday. Playing in his first career playoff game at 35 years old, he showed up with two of the gutsiest plays you'll ever see with the season on the line.



Legend. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 18, 2021

Congrats to Tom Brady and Chad Henne, two former Wolverines on leading your teams to the NFL Conference Championship games — MikeDeBord (@DeBordCoachMike) January 18, 2021

Chad Henne will forever be remembered for what he did yesterday. He earned a ton of respect from a lot of Chiefs fans, as he should. Was an incredible moment for him — Daniel Harms (@D_Harms19) January 18, 2021

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Played 11 special teams snaps and only one defensive snap in the Rams' 32-18 loss at Green Bay, but didn't tally any stats … Long saw the field in both of Los Angeles' postseason showdowns, but failed to total any statistics … He started one of the 16 regular-season tilts he competed in and accumulated seven tackles.

OL Patrick Omameh, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the Chiefs' practice squad and did not see the field in their 22-17 victory over Cleveland Sunday afternoon … Omameh started one of the seven regular-season affairs he participated in, with six of his appearances coming as a member of the Raiders … He was waived by Las Vegas Dec. 14, claimed by the Saints Dec. 15, and then signed by Kansas City Dec. 26 after never having competed in a clash with New Orleans.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Earned a starting nod in the Browns' 22-17 loss at Kansas City and reeled in one catch for 23 yards … Peoples-Jones started both of Cleveland's postseason contests and caught two passes for 31 yards, while also compiling eight yards on a punt return … He earned the starting job in two of the 12 regular-season games he played in, reeling in 14 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … Peoples-Jones also averaged 4.3 yards on 18 punt returns and 21.1 yards on 18 kicks brought back.

Thanks to all of the Cleveland fans who stuck with us through thick and thin this year, it felt so good to be apart of a team that changed a culture.. Year 1 is in the books and I can only be thankful for the blessings and lessons learned this year.. It’s Only Up From Here.. pic.twitter.com/oXmeil63gW — Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) January 18, 2021

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers … Ruiz began each of New Orleans' two playoff outings … He also started nine of the 15 regular-season showdowns he participated in, with each of his starting assignments coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers