Henry to make MLB debut for Diamondbacks

Three years after leading his team to a College World Series, former Michigan LHP Tommy Henry will make his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Henry was one of two aces who carried the Wolverines to the College World Series final in 2019, alongside Karl Kauffmann, who has nearly 100 strikeouts in 19 starts for Colorado's Triple-A affiliate.

While spending the first half of the season with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate, the Portage native Henry registered a 3.83 ERA and a 4-4 record in 20 starts.

At Michigan in 2019, Henry broke the school record for strikeouts in a single season (134) and tied for the most wins (12).

In his three seasons as a Wolverine, he totaled 251 strikeouts in 236.2 innings, finishing his career with a combined 22-9 record in 34 starts.

Henry makes his debut at 1:10 PM on Wednesday in Cleveland, where the Diamondbacks take on the Guardians.