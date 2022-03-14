Henschke's Quick Hitters 3/14: An addition on D, Sainristil's growth, more
It's been a busy day of intel on the Wolverine Den with information regarding the Michigan football program during spring.
With this edition of HQH, we go through everything that we've posted on our premium message boards and more.'
Let's get started.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news