Hockey: Michigan sweeps season series against Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — 44 seconds.
That’s the amount of time it took in the first period for Michigan to take an early lead Saturday when forward Luke Morgan’s deflection off the post ricocheted into the net.
A silent killer for the Michigan State faithful that sat bewildered inside Munn Arena in what shaped up to be a weekend sweep for the No. 3 ranked team in the country over its Big Ten rival Michigan State.
The Wolverines (8-2, 3-1), who scored seven times the day prior, added two goals from forward Matty Beniers for the 3-2 victory and their third consecutive win on the road this year.
Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick by the Seattle Kraken, finished the two-game series with four goals to triple his season total. The 6-foot-1 native of Massachusetts entered Saturday with seven points and three assists.
His first tally came off a wrist shot that beat MSU goaltender Drew DeRidder at 11:28 in the first period before picking up the multi-goal performance less than two minutes later.
The Spartans rallied with goals in the second and third frame but would drop to 4-5-1 overall on the season. Michigan returns to actions Thursday, November 11, at Penn State for a two-game road trip.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!