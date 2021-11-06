Hockey: Michigan sweeps season series against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — 44 seconds.

That’s the amount of time it took in the first period for Michigan to take an early lead Saturday when forward Luke Morgan’s deflection off the post ricocheted into the net.

A silent killer for the Michigan State faithful that sat bewildered inside Munn Arena in what shaped up to be a weekend sweep for the No. 3 ranked team in the country over its Big Ten rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines (8-2, 3-1), who scored seven times the day prior, added two goals from forward Matty Beniers for the 3-2 victory and their third consecutive win on the road this year.

Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick by the Seattle Kraken, finished the two-game series with four goals to triple his season total. The 6-foot-1 native of Massachusetts entered Saturday with seven points and three assists.

His first tally came off a wrist shot that beat MSU goaltender Drew DeRidder at 11:28 in the first period before picking up the multi-goal performance less than two minutes later.

The Spartans rallied with goals in the second and third frame but would drop to 4-5-1 overall on the season. Michigan returns to actions Thursday, November 11, at Penn State for a two-game road trip.