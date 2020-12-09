EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how have things been going with your offseason training?

IB: I’ve been training with these dudes (The DeNard Brothers based out of Chicago) since the beginning of quarantine. People weren’t really doing much when it first started. They didn’t have a gym to go to. I’ve been going with these guys as much as I can. They work on everything with me. I’ve definitely been developed a lot over these last few months.

EJ: Obviously, you’ll be off to Michigan soon. What did it feel like to put pen to paper and sign with the Wolverines?

IB: It felt good. I’m just glad I made the decision to go to Michigan. I felt like it was the best decision for me. I’m also glad I got the process out of the way. Michigan is a great team with the No. 1 recruiting class.

EJ: Let’s go back to your decision. What made you commit the Wolverines?

IB: A lot of schools were recruiting me, but Coach (Juwan) Howard is the only coach that actually talked to me. He talked to me everyday, and it wasn’t just recruiting and basketball. It was a lot about life. He told me he’s going to help me on the court and off the court. He’s really like a mentor figure. Also, Michigan has great academics. It’s always great to come back to school or stay in school to get a degree. But really, it came down to the coaching staff and their trust in me to be the first commit.