First Half

Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks got the starting nod, after missing the last game with a strained foot.

Wolverines' sophomore wing Franz Wagner got things going with an off-glass layup on Michigan's first possession. The next trip down, freshman center Hunter Dickinson found fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith for an open triple at the top of the key, which he knocked down to give U-M an early 5-0 edge.

Smith tripled again at the 16:39 mark, and Michigan led 8-0. Another Smith deep ball made it 11-3 at 15:57. He began the game 3-of-3 from long range in the first four minutes of action.

Two-straight threes from Michigan senior forward Isaiah Livers gave the Wolverines a 17-3 advantage at 14:15. Michigan started out 6-of-10 from the field and 5-of-5 from three-point range. Maryland, on the other hand, began the game 1-of-5 with four turnovers.

The score was 17-7 at the under-12 media timeout. Michigan was on a 2:32 scoring drought at that point, but just out of the quick break, Wagner nailed two free throws to give the Wolverines back a 12-point lead.

At 7:13, Michigan led by a score of 26-14. The Wolverines cooled off for a stretch, but were still shooting 50 percent at that point. Maryland sophomore forward Donta Scott began heating up, nailing a long two and a three, both over Michigan fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis.

Michigan led, 32-21, at the 3:02 mark of the first half. Michigan made just one of its last six attempts at this point.

Dickinson had been held scoreless, with Maryland bringing double-teams on many of his post touches. He had one assist and no turnovers, however, and kept the ball moving.

Michigan senior guard Chaundee Brown splashed home a three with two minutes until halftime, giving the Wolverines a 14-point lead.

Wagner nailed a triple in the right corner with seconds remaining on the clock, to give the Wolverines a 42-25 lead at halftime.

Smith had a game-high 11 points at the half, while Wagner contributed nine points and Livers eight. The Wolverines shot 8-of-14 from long range, and that was a huge reason for the 17-point edge. So was the defense, with Maryland shooting only 38 percent from the field with six turnovers.