While the Michigan program preaches the power of hard work, the offensive line room allows its players to break up the weekly grind with a little bit of fun before Friday practices.

Multiple offensive linemen have stated that there has been an ongoing 7-on-7 competition that takes place amongst the position group on Fridays that has allowed the group to have some fun and break up the monotony of the week.

The competition has the full blessing of Sherrone Moore, with a few rules and regulations to prevent a potential disaster from happening.

He realizes that his group works hard and also deserves to play hard when the time calls for it.

"It started in 2021 when I first started coaching the O-line," Moore said. "I came out and they were throwing the ball around and they wanted to play 7-on-7. You see them, they're huge, they're children. They're literally kids. They rave about these games on Fridays. I had to temper it down and change rules, make rules, because it got to where Myles Hinton is out there diving on the ground. No diving rule, no jumping rules now. You can't jump out of the cylinder, you can't go above 75% of the speed.

"It's an awesome deal, let's their mind go. Be free, have fun before we get to focus on Friday. We do that every Friday. They enjoy it, they love it and I can't take it away. They do a really good job of it."

Since 2021, Moore has seen plenty of good players come and go through the program but none has made more of an impact than Ryan Hayes did on the 7-on-7 tournament.

He holds the standard of elite playmaking in the tournament with no one being able to match his output yet.

"Probably the best player overall the past two years has been Ryan Hayes," Moore said. "Ryan was elite last year. No one could cover him, he won MVP. This year, it's been a back-and-forth battle. Team Keegan is up 2-1 right now against Team Zinter, those are the two teams. We'll see what happens this week. Actually, it's 3-1. 3-1, yeah. Team Zinter has gotta go a little bit to get this thing going."