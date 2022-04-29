How Aidan Hutchinson fits with Lions

The Detroit Lions used the second overall selection in the NFL Draft to select Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was considered by many experts to be the best prospect in the draft. After the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia's Travon Walker with the first pick, the opportunity came for the Lions keep Hutch home.



It was the Lions all the way. The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me. — Aidan Hutchinson

The analysis around Aidan Hutchinson this draft season has been odd to say the least. His work ethic and motor are no doubt a strength, but not in place of talent. Hutchinson's athleticism is quite literally off the charts, yet some experts continue to refer to Hutch as "try hard guy." NFL Network's Kyle Brandt wanted to set the record straight.



Detroit Defensive Scheme

In 2021 the Detroit Lions transitioned from the Cover 1 they ran under Matt Patricia to a 3-4. This saw Trey Flowers move from a WDE to a stand up OLB, a move that did not go well and Flowers is no longer with the team. The Lions defense struggled to start the season, but finished strong. After some small adjustments post-bye week, the Lions began to defend the pass at an elite clip. They were a top 10 pass defense to end the year, something very important, and a credit to, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Head coach Dan Campbell made a comment recently on adjustments the Lions defense will make. “We are kind of altering what we do defensively. We’ll be a little more of a four-down type, if you will. Certainly still three-down odd principles." Detroit wants to use more 5 man fronts coming out of nickel packages and continue to take advantage of versatile athletes that utilize their speed and strength and can play in multiple positions. You see where this is going. Last season Detroit selected Levi Onwuzurike, a defensive end that can play inside and create pass rush from the 3T. He pairs with Michael Brockers, another athletic defensive tackle. The Lions also drafted Ifeatu Melifonwu, a big corner who can also play safety or imapct the run game from the box. A theme was developing. "That’s one of my scheme philosophies anyway," Glenn said. "You want to have a functional scheme, but you got to have versatile players and we’ve created that, even within the back end. We’re big in the back end with Iffy that’s coming in. There’s a number of things that we can do with that player also. So I’m excited about who we got, I’m excited about who we drafted, I’m excited about the go-for that we have right now."



Hutchison The Perfect Fit

It's no secret Hutchinson is the perfect hometown fit for Detroit. His father played at the University of Michigan. He played his high school ball at Divine Child in Plymouth before following in his father's footsteps in Ann Arbor. Hutchinson said, "It was the Lions all the way. The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me." The Lions did what Jon Jansen said they would do TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Jansen: Lions "run to podium and select Aidan Hutchinson" (rivals.com), and turned in their draft card for Aidan Hutchinson within a minute of the Jaguars turning in their selection for Travon Walker. Hutchinson wanted Detroit and Detroit wanted Hutchinson. Detroit is in the middle of a rebuild, desperate to change a culture mired with losing. They are not looking for a quick fix, with both GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell signing 6 year deals in 2021. Campbell has created a range of viral clips around the intensity and work ethic he wants in Detroit. It's not hard to see how Detroit fell in love with Hutchinson. A player who returned to Michigan focused on turning around Michigan and cementing his legacy. His leadership was infectious and he was the absolute catalyst in Michigan once again becoming Champions. Detroit hopes he can be part of a similar turn around with the Lions. But the fit goes far beyond the intangibles and connection to the community. Hutchinson is an athletic freak and a tailored fit for the Lions schematic aspirations. Hutchinson showed in 2021 what he can do in a multiple front defense that utilizes standing edge rushers in odd formations and 5 man fronts. In previous seasons, Hutchinson moved inside a lot and was able to create pass rush from the 3T. All of these are the base foundation of what Detroit hopes to do. The similarities to Michigan's defense are not shocking considering Michigan's defense itself is built on NFL schemes. A philosophy obviously found in Baltimore, but also used in variation at Campbell and Glenn's last stop in New Orleans. Hutchinson will be expected to make an impact with the Lions from day 1 and I think he walks into a role identical to what he did at Michigan. He will play the 4-3 DE in their base, but will stand up in 5 man fronts. Glenn hinted Hutch will potentially slide inside in different formations.

DEPTH CHART DE 91 MICHAEL BROCKERS | NT 54 ALIM MCNEILL | DT 75 LEVI ONWUZURIKE | DE 97 AIDAN HUTCHINSON | EDGE 53 CHARLES HARRIS | LB 34 ALEX ANZALONE | LB 55 DERRICK BARNES | CB 24 AMANI ORUWARIYE | SS 33 DESHON ELLIOTT | FS 21 TRACY WALKER | CB 39 JERRY JACOBS | NK 23 JEFF OKUDAH