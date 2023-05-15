Michigan running back Blake Corum entered the game against Illinois last season convinced that it was his final game at Michigan Stadium. He was one of, if not the best, running backs throughout the season that year.

It wasn't until a sideline tackle before halftime of the game against the Illini that changed everything for Corum.

Appearing in a multi-part feature on The 33rd Team, Corum discussed the impact of that injury and how it complete changed his plans to enter the NFL Draft.

"That was supposed to be my last day in the Big House," Corum said. "I woke up that morning in the team hotel just like any other game, any other home game but it was something a little different. On the ride there, I was tearing up a little bit, When I was in the locker room, I was tearing up a little bit because that was the last ride. That was going to be it for me. We had to go play Ohio State the following week but when it comes to being at Michigan and being in the Big House, that was it.

"I laced them up and when I ran and hit that flag, that was supposed to be. I was literally giving it everything I had. First play went for like 35. By halftime, I was over 100 yards. I got hurt before the half."

He continued:

"On that play exactly, it was a power play, I bounced it. Had a lead blocker in front of me, Colston Loveland, I believe he whiffed on his block and the dude came through and just caught me at the right moment. Immediately, felt the burning sensation. Dropped the ball, that was my first fumble of the season. The burning sensation was unreal but it only lasted for 10 seconds. After the 10 seconds went by, I'm like, OK, it might not be that bad. Maybe a little hyperextension. Went into the locker room and got X-rays. Did the ACL, all the ligaments, felt good. I was like shoot, alright, doc, what can I do? Can I take a pain pill? I'm ready to get back out there at halftime. This is my last time in the Big House, I can't end like this. Took a little pill. Cool, my season is not over. Went out, my first carry after halftime, got like three yards and something didn't feel right. Maybe I just need to rest it. Coach Hart, he was like, you know what, just cut it."

After that game, Corum learned that he had suffered a meniscus tear, an MCL sprain and a deep bone bruise.

He was advised that he could play and his injury wasn't going to get worse. After resting the entire week of the Ohio State game, Corum made the decision to play. He said he felt his leg give out twice on the two carries he had against the Buckeyes. He knew he couldn't do it.

Now, the next move was to get surgery, which meant that he would be sidelined for six months. After receiving opinions from multiple doctors around the country, he decided to get the surgery and go through the rehab process.

That surgery put things into perspective for him moving forward, even if he did have people advocating for him to pursue his dream in the NFL.

"If I leave, I'm going to miss the combine, something I've dreamt about since I was a kid," Corum said. "If I leave, did I leave the Big House like that? What would people know me for, getting injured? Or are they going to know me for being in the Heisman race? I don't know so I had a lot going on. Coach Harbaugh, he said get the surgery and he told me to go to the league. I said, 'Coach, what would you do?' He said, 'If I were you, I would go to the league.' This was before I even thought about coming back. I was going to the league. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I think about the bigger picture. I am the first in my family to ever go to college. If I left, there's no chance I would be walking this Saturday to get my degree. There's no shot, I was not coming back. I got so close to being done, one semester. Talk about the bigger picture, we were so close in back-to-back seasons, to going to the national championship. How can I leave a team that can do it this year? Let's look at the bigger picture. NIL, NIL is good. Let's look at the bigger picture."