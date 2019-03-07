Former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush Jr. had an impressive NFL Combine last week, helping to solidify his name among the top linebackers in the class.

He showed draft analysts what type of player he is.

"Watch the tape. He's so instinctive. He's a great leader," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said Wednesday on a teleconference. "And the workouts he (and LSU linebacker Devin White) put up were pretty remarkable."

Comparing Bush to the linebackers drafted in the first-round, Bush’s combine performance stacks up incredibly well against the other players. His athletic numbers are near the top of the linebackers drafted in the first round since 2012.