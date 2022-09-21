We might finally learn something about the Michigan defense this week.

The Wolverines host Maryland for homecoming and the Big Ten opener. Taulia Tagovailoa (895 passing yards) was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football last season, and he has an NFL receiving core led by slot monster Rakim Jarrett.

U-M's non-conference was a glorified preseason, but let's not beat a dead horse.

Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn all walked into Ann Arbor with depleted rosters filled by fourth-tier transfer portal players. Somehow, all three programs have first-year head coaches. Do you know how many things had to go right (well, wrong) for three future non-conference opponents to fire their head coaches simultaneously the year you play them?

Michigan promptly outscored its cupcake schedule 166-17, figured out its quarterback competition, and pitched a shutout in the finale against UConn. What more can you do?

This week, watchable football will last beyond the first half at Michigan Stadium.

So far, the defense, like the offense, has done its job against inferior opponents. There's no room for angst and little room for praise given the opponents.

Against Maryland's potent passing attack, Jesse Minter has his first legitimate challenge as Michigan's defensive coordinator.

"Seeing a very productive offense, about 500 yards a game, 40 points a game. Really good quarterback, really good skill, a lot of speed. Good offensive line with a couple of really talented NFL prospects," Minter told the media on Wednesday. "So, great challenge, really good scheme. I think they play to the quarterback's strengths and kind of what he does well. So it'll be a great challenge for us."

While squashing the narrative that Michigan isn't a fraud because of its weak non-conference, there's still a relevant night-and-day difference between the first three offenses it faced and the one Maryland will bring to Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Maryland averages 40 points per game.

Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn score 34.6 points per game combined.

Of the three offenses Michigan faced to start the season, Hawaii, the 119th-best scoring offense in college football, has the highest average point total at 12.3.

Now, in steps Tagovailoa and the 18th-best scoring offense in the country.

"I'm excited to see how we play against this team," said Minter.

The first-year coordinator was transparent and scarce of any coach speak in realizing the contrasts between this season's non-conference slate and Big Ten play.

"I do," Minter said when asked if he thinks Maryland will teach him more about his defense. "I think anytime, regardless of like, just conference games, first and foremost, they definitely have better pro players than what we've seen so far."

Michigan's passing defense ranks third nationally, averaging less than 100 passing yards allowed per game.

But, defensively, you can throw the metrics away. The defense is talented, and against lesser competition, it's been dominant due to pure mismatches.

We know this unit is good, but how good? is the question that remains.

Saturday will give us a hint at the answer.

