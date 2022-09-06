Jim Harbaugh echoed "competitive, not combative" at Big Ten Media Days to describe the relationship between his two quarterbacks.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy will make his first start as a Wolverine on Saturday night against Hawaii while returning starter and senior captain Cade McNamara will watch on as the backup.

In his first meeting with the media since last season during the bye week, McCarthy shed light on his relationship with McNamara.

"It's been awesome. What better way to have a guy who's that intelligent, motivated, driven, and just be able to observe him every day? And to able to replicate parts of his game that I can improve in my game," McCarthy told the media on Tuesday evening. "It's been an honest blessing for both of us to be in this position we've been in and just grow from each other."

Social media is an obvious wrinkle in modern-day sports.

In college sports, athletes are most likely to be affected due to their age and environment, making them more inclined to check social media daily compared to student-athletes of the past.

McCarthy and McNamara both see what goes on in the social media world. The sophomore thinks people want the two to dislike each other.

"There are so many outside voices that try to make us dislike each other in a way. And there's a couple of practices where we're like, 'meh, the media really doesn't want us to like each other,' and we just kind of laugh at it," said McCarthy. "We take on that challenge and embrace it. It's made us so much better as players and as human beings."

McNamara had a chance to start Week 1 against Colorado State.

In a perfect world, he had the opportunity to reassure Harbaugh why he's the starter. However, the fourth-year captain played arguably his worst half of football against an inferior opponent.

At his post-game press conference, McNamara said he was surprised by Harbaugh's decision to let each quarterback get a start to begin the season. His demeanor led to a slew of national media questioning the quarterback competition and Harbaugh's handling of it.

McNamara added to the quarterback conversation by stating that Harbaugh didn't want to switch both quarterbacks in and out as they did in 2021.

Harbaugh didn't budge at his presser, stating nothing has changed, and the competition will go on as long as it needs to.

McCarthy is letting the story write itself.

"I actually didn't see (Cade's) post-game," McCarthy said when asked if he saw McNamara's comments about the competition and Harbaugh's preference to not switch the two quarterbacks mid-game. "As far as Coach not wanting to switch, I feel like that's the best way to do it for the team. Whatever Coach Harbaugh picks, I'm right behind it. Being on this football team last year, it worked with switching. Like I said, whatever happens, happens, and I'm ready for it."

Now, it's the Chicago native sophomore's turn to show what he can do as the starter.

After a 4-for-4 day passing with 50 yards on the ground and both of his drives ending in touchdowns, McCarthy's odds are higher than ever before.