Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 12:01:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

How Michigan Basketball Matches Up With Michigan State

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Qxfzxo9yhlzgegtmginf
Michigan faces Michigan State Saturday night.
USA Today Sports Images

With a chance to win at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title, Michigan is set to face off with Michigan State Saturday night.

The Spartans won the first matchup 77-70 in the Crisler Center on Feb. 24, but this matchup is for higher stakes. Here’s a breakdown of how the two teams look when each team has the ball:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}