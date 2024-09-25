Michigan football commits have been showing out for their respective teams for several weeks now, with many helping their schools make playoff pushes in what they hope results in deep runs into the state playoffs. Here are some notable performances from future Wolverines from last weekend. *Stats are from publicly available box scores on MaxPreps*

Michigan's class of 2026 quarterback put on an absolute show during an exciting, back-and-forth shootout in Cocoa's 54-51 defeat to Venice last Friday night. Hart aired the ball out 38 times and completed 27 of those passes for a staggering 527 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. For the season, Hart has now racked up 1,726 passing yards with a 67% completion rate, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Smith followed up his best performance of the season with an 11-of-20, 118 yard output with no touchdowns in his team's 49-28 defeat. On the ground, Smith found some openings, carrying the ball 16 times for 69 yards on the night. Through the air, Smith is now 63-of-105 passing on the season with nine touchdowns, while still having not thrown an interception. On the ground, Smith has totaled 304 yards with eight touchdowns and has put his dual threat ability on display on a consistent basis through five games.

Johnson went for six carries for 34 yards in IMG's blowout victory on Sept. 20. He hasn't seen too heavy of a workload since Week 3 after coming back this season from an ACL injury. In five games, Johnson has 30 carries for 187 rushing yards and a touchdown.