How Michigan football commits performed last weekend

Michigan football commits took the field for another week of their high school football seasons as the year forges on. Here are some notable performances from future Wolverines from last weekend.

Jennings made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball with a five-tackle, one-sack performance in his team's 18-13 loss to Bradford last Friday night. Through three games, he has 10 total tackles for Mandarin.

After a tough night against a strong IMG Academy program a couple weeks ago, which is also the home of a couple Michigan commits in Kaden Strayhorn and Donovan Johnson, Hart bounced back in a big way last weekend against Heritage in a 39-13 victory. Hart went 21-of-29 through the air for 364 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. For the season, Hart has posted a .648 completion rate with 11 touchdowns and four picks, and has thrown for 1,197 yards through four games.

Last Friday was Marsh's first game without a touchdown this season (he had four touchdowns in his team's first two games), but he was still effective in a 24-14 Katy victory over Tompkins with four receptions for 76 yards, including a long of 51. For the season, Marsh has 14 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns and has helped his team to a 3-0 start to the year.

Taylor has been all over the field on the defensive side of the ball these past couple of weeks. In a 24-17 victory over Boone, Taylor had nine total tackles, including one tackle for loss. The week prior, Taylor recorded 16 total tackles as he has helped his school to a 3-0 record on the young season.

Olesh has shown why he has a chance to be one of the better tight ends in college football down the line in his team's first few games. He recorded a couple of 100+ yard games in his team's first two weeks of the season, and added another 61 receiving yards this past Friday. Beyond the stats, Olesh has shown ability to get in and out of his breaks quickly within his routes and has been a dynamic passing threat down the field for his team.

Taylor made three tackles on defense to go along with three receptions for 18 yards in his team's 24-14 win last weekend. In four games, Taylor has 31 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack so far this season.

While Johnson does not have any stats recorded in his team's 57-0 blowout win last weekend, it would be a shame to not discuss what he did the week before against Brady Hart's Cocoa team. Johnson scored his first touchdown since coming back from his ACL injury from last year, and carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards for a 6.8 yards per carry average. It's clear Johnson is getting more comfortable and settling in while coming back from injury.