No. 4 Michigan basketball had a full head of steam and a 18-1 record entering last week, before the Wolverines lost two of their final three regular season games. The Maize and Blue were drubbed by 23 points against Illinois last Tuesday, clinched the outright Big Ten regular-season championship Thursday night at home, beating Michigan State, and then dropped the rematch game Sunday to the Spartans in East Lansing. Heading into this weekend's Big Ten Tournament, Michigan is focusing on trying to make corrections that will help it get back to playing championship-level basketball, which is what the Wolverines will need to do if they want to hang another banner or two this postseason. While Illinois and MSU threw some looks at Michigan that it didn't handle very well, sophomore wing Franz Wagner insists it's more about the team looking at itself internally than anything else, and getting back to doing what it does well. "I think the mistake that we did in some games was to focus too much on the other team," Wagner said Wednesday. "I think that’s gonna be a main focus for these next couple days of practice, that we gotta get back to our habits and how we want to play. If we do that the right way, I think we’ll have a great chance against any team in the league. That’s really our mindset coming into practice every day, and hopefully you can see it on Friday." RELATED: Eli Brooks Update: Hope For A Quick Return RELATED: Why Jimmy King Wishes He Could've Played For Juwan Howard

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points per game. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

For much of the season, head coach Juwan Howard's crew dictated the pace of each game, made its opponents adjust and was routinely blowing the doors off the teams, making them look undermanned and overpowered. "When we attack the other team, we play really good," Wagner said. "On defense, it’s more of a mindset that I’m talking about. And then offensively, making sure we execute, get to our spots, cutting, passing, all those little things are what make us great. "Just playing for each other, that’s the main thing. That’s one thing Coach Howard really stresses every day, playing for each other and having fun and enjoying someone else’s success, those are the things that make us really good."

Senior forward Isaiah Livers said late in the season that when Wagner is personally aggressive, the Wolverines are the best team in the country. Wagner had scored 20 or more points in three of four games from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, but was held to two points against Illinois and 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting at MSU (he dropped 19 in the first meeting with the Spartans). If Livers' words are in fact true, Wagner is the key to much of Michigan's success. He recognizes his importance and wants to find the right balance between being aggressive and playing within the flow of the game — something he has discovered plenty of times throughout his career. "For me, being aggressive, but also not predetermining what I want to do out there," Wagner said when asked what he wants to personally improve on. "You can do a lot of things out there, but sometimes you can get stuck in one thing and try to do that over and over again. That’s kinda what I’m trying to work on, just making sure I’m ready for whatever the defense gives me, and knowing I can exploit whatever they do."

Excited And Prepared For The Unknown