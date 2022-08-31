A successful special teams unit is a priority for Michigan football.

Often neglected, it's the forgotten part of the game.

There are only a handful of special teams moments per game: the kickoff, punt, both returns, and field goals.

Still, there's more to mastering the craft of a successful special teams unit than having an electric returner or an always-accurate kicker.

At Michigan, though, special teams are a priority.

"I can't speak for special teams at any other school. From what I've seen and experienced, Coach Jay (Harbaugh) and the analysts, JB Brown and Branford Manta do an amazing job," special teams ace and senior Caden Kolesar told the media. "WE come in on a Monday or a Tuesday of game week, and everything is laid out for us. It's complex things, and they make it simple so everybody can understand it. They emphasize it. Coach Harbaugh puts an emphasis on it. We spend more time on special teams than any team in the country, would be my guess."

Jay Harbaugh, Michigan's special teams coordinator, quickly rose as one of the country's best at his job. On top of coaching safeties, Harbaugh is as versatile and tireless as they come in college football.

Two weeks ago, offensive line coach Grant Newsome said Harbaugh is a genius and a future head coach. He commended his ability to connect with the players and teach technique in unique ways that are easier for players to understand.

Harbaugh's players echoed Newsome's sentiment.

"There are so many different techniques. It can get so intricate that a normal fan wouldn't know how intricate you can get and the different techniques that are on a punt return, and he helps relate it to us," Kolesar said. "He just does little things that keep everybody engaged."

In Ann Arbor, Jay Harbaugh is making special teams cool.

Usually, the unit is filled with second-teamers or special teams aces, and while Michigan mixes in both with their unit, starters still want to punt block, defend the kickoff, and block on the returns.

During last year's Big Ten Championship game, the team's No. 1 wide receiver, Cornelius Johnson, blocked a punt.

Ronnie Bell tore his ACL on a punt in the first game last season.

Will he do it again in 2022?

"Absolutely," Bell said without hesitation.

As U-M upped its emphasis on the third part of the game and created a way for players to love it, its opponents took notice of the results.

Michigan plays Colorado State on Saturday, and new head coach Jay Norvell said the Wolverines have one of the best special teams units he's ever seen.

"Special teams for this football team, I think, is really one of their strongest assets," Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell told the media. "They really have one of the finest special team groups I've seen in many years."

It's hard to disagree with Norvell.

Michigan had two All-Big Ten specialists in kicker Jake Moody, who's also the defending Lou Groza Award winner, and punter Brad Robbins.

Maybe the lack of spotlight on special teams will

"Nobody focuses on special teams more than we do," Moody said. "I have a buddy that we're playing against this season. He's a punter, I won't name any names. He's already calling me saying, 'are you guys rushing me?' Like, he's worried that we're going to take his leg off on a punt block. Other teams obviously notice it -- they always have to bring their A game against us, special teams-wise -- you can obviously tell. They're throwing curveballs at us and doing things they wouldn't normally do. I guess that's kind of a pat on the back to us. It shows that they have to play that much better and do some kind of trickery to try and keep up with us."

Michigan's over-emphasis on special teams forces its opponents to scheme against it more than any opponent on the schedule.

At the very least, the Wolverines are pushing others to focus on what many believe is a neglected part of the game at some programs.

How much of a difference will it make this season? With so many of last year's standout contributors returning, it's hard to believe the special teams in Ann Arbor will only improve in 2022.