After the dust has settled on the first day of the early signing period, Michigan has a top-ten class according to Rivals. If that result holds through February, it would be Michigan’s ninth top-ten class since 2002.

In the past four years, Michigan has had on average a 10.25 ranked class with two top-five classes.

Diving into the numbers of the 2019 recruiting class, the class stacks up comparably with the other best Michigan recruiting classes of the Rivals era. Rivals has ranked teams since 2002 and has ranked the top-250 prospects since 2006.

With the signing of safety Daxton Hill, Michigan landed a five-star prospect for the 13th time in 18 years. Michigan has 14 four star players in this class, which is the fifth-most the Wolverines have signed in the Rivals era. Michigan's three players in the top-50 are tied for the second most since 2006.

In Jim Harbaugh's four full signing classes, he has signed 40 top-250 players and 56 four-star players.

Here’s where this year’s class stands: