Cole Cabana was mowing lawns with one of his friends the Saturday of Michigan’s road win over Indiana.

His friend, who owns a landscaping company, appreciates the weekend help whenever Cabana is available. With the 2023 all-purpose back commit having the free time due to the Wolverines not playing at the Big House that day, why not make some extra cash?

The two were cleaning up a yard when Cabana’s phone started buzzing. He noticed that the text alerts were rolling in like clockwork so he began scrolling through all the photos and videos that his friends and family were sending him.

Those photos and videos were of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, who had to be stretchered off because of a seizure suffered in the first half. Hart would then be escorted via ambulance to a local hospital and be monitored overnight by the nursing care team.

Thankfully, Hart was back with the team and coaching on the field against Penn State last weekend, but the days that followed the health scare carried an unknown that left Cabana and his family wondering what was going to happen next.

Cabana texted Hart immediately after receiving the dozens of messages, asking for the former Michigan running back to reach out once he’s okay. Two days later on that Monday, Cabana finally heard from Hart, who gave him the assurance that everything was going to be alright.

The relief that poured over Cabana was overwhelming as he was in the midst of preparing for arguably the biggest game in Dexter High football history. For a program who endured a 60-plus game losing streak from 2013-17, last Friday was built up as the SEC league championship between the Dreadnaughts and local rival Saline.

Dexter entered the contest undefeated through seven games. Finishing the regular season with nine straight wins would mean a top spot in the MHSAA Division II playoffs in a bracket that’ll also feature Warren De La Salle and Muskegon Mona Shores.

With a roster that includes Cabana, Michigan State tight end commit Brennan Paracheck, and recent Michigan PWO offeree 2023 safety Micah Davis, the Dreadnaughts have outscored their last eight opponents, 317-83. On Friday, after allowing just 14 points to 2024 Notre Dame quarterback commit CJ Carr, Dexter clinched the conference trophy, led by three touchdowns and 170-plus yards of total offense recorded by Cabana.

It was a night of celebration deserving for the program and the entire Dexter community, who yearned for a state title contender for decades. It was also a night that Cabana will hold deep within. Not just because of the win, but also because of who watched the win from the sidelines.

Hart, a mere six days after what occurred in Bloomington, arrived with Michigan tight ends coach Grant Newsome and stayed for the game’s entirety. Cabana figured that Hart would plan to watch another game later this month or in November, but Hart was adamant of cheering on his future player, texting Cabana ‘no excuses.’

It meant a lot for Cabana that Hart cared so much about him by keeping his promise made a while back. Especially when knowing that Friday was senior night for Dexter and that it marked another offensive explosion from Cabana.

When watching Hart on the north end zone, reportedly in full health, a smile never left his face. Cheers, claps, screams, and fist bumps rained down from the coach who’ll get the opportunity to develop Cabana starting in January when the Rivals250 four-star recruit enrolls.

Cabana will be one of several commits in the 2023 class who’ll arrive in Ann Arbor early in order to participate in spring camp and get a head start on the strength and conditioning program headed by Ben Herbert. Building a union with those on the current roster is why Cabana doesn’t want to wait until June, but also building back up his strength in the means of healthy weight.

Currently, the senior weighs 180 pounds, dropping a little bit from August. Hart and the rest of the Michigan coaching staff don’t want Cabana bulking up too much so as not to lose his blazing speed. On the track, Cabana clocked in at 10.55 on the 100m event and ran an unofficial sub 4.3 40 back in the winter. At most, Cabana could bump to 200 pounds but nothing more.

For the reasons of Cabana graduating from Dexter in two months, nothing means more than for him to unite with Hart. With the relationship taking off at the beginning of the year, which cultivated in a verbal commitment in February, the pair have formed a connection that goes beyond football. Texts messages exchanged every day, Cabana making the 15-minute drive to campus regularly, including for most of Michigan’s home games this season, and believing in each other’s work ethic and success are just some of the examples regarding their close bond.

Cabana talks about Hart the same way as Hassan Haskins once did before being drafted and the same way Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards do this fall. Hart will remain a legend in Michigan folklore as this century’s most productive running back who ever wore the winged helmet, but to players like Cabana, he’ll be just as legendary as a coach.

The coach who’ll soon nurture Cabana into the next great ball carrier to play at the Big House.